Mwonzora Purges Another Chamisa Ally

By- The opposition MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora has recalled Chitungwiza Mayor, Councillor Lovemore Maiko.

In a letter, seen by Pindula News, the local authority’s Acting Clerk said they had received a letter from the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo, notifying them that Maiko had been expelled from the party.

Below is the notice:

RE: NOTIFICATION OF WITHDRAWAL FROM COUNCIL

Kindly be advised that we are in receipt of the attached letter from the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable J G. Moyo dated 1 March 2022 informing Council that you have been expelled from your party, the Movement for Democratic Change(T).

In view of the above, kindly be advised that you are no longer a Councillor for ward 7 and the ward is now vacant with effect from 2 March 2022.

Please ensure that you surrender any property that belongs to Council to the Acting Chamber Secretary, through the Audit Manager.

Allow me to extend my profound gratitude for the valuable contribution you have rendered to the Municipality during your period as a Councillor/ Mayor.

You are advised to acknowledge receipt by signing in the space provided hereunder.

E. Machona signed

Acting Town Clerk