Unruly Zanu PF Supporters Disrupt Public Hearing On PVO Bill

Tinashe Sambiri| Unruly Zanu PF supporters violently disrupted the Parliamentary Public Hearing on the PVO Bill at Masvingise Business Centre In Gutu.

The citizens of Gutu District rejected the PVO amendment bill on Tuesday.

A human rights defender said yesterday:

“Parliamentary Public hearings must not be politicized and also Zanu PF must desist from violence .

Zanu PF youths assaulted human rights defender Epraim Mutombeni at Masvingise Bussiness Centre in Gutu.

The human rights defender was assaulted for disputing the PVO amendment bill.”

Epraim Mutombeni