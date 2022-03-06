Notorious 5 Member Gang Busted

By A Correspondent- Police have busted a notorious gang that had wreaked havoc in Inyathi through unlawful entry and theft.

The five-member gang was arrested after one of its members who was on a failed solo mission was apprehended leading to their implication.

Matabeleland North province police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda told Sunday News that the arrest of Eddington Machazi had led to the recovery of property worth thousands of US dollars.

“On 3 March 2022, police at Inyathi in Bubi District arrested Eddington Machazi (29) in connection with cases of unlawful entry and theft.

“The circumstances are that on the same day, Machazi who resides at Badala Village 2 in Inyathi entered the complainant’s house through an open window and upon being discovered he ran away.

“The complainant advised the police who gave chase and caught him.

Further investigation led to the recovery of various stolen electronic gadgets ranging from four television plasma sets, 2×100 watts solar panels and 24 cellphones, among other valuable items,” said Insp Banda.

He said upon further interrogation Machazi implicated four members of his gang leading to their subsequent arrests.

Interestingly the arrest of the five men led to the solving of 11 unlawful entry and theft cases that had begun to pile up for investigators.

“The accused implicated four accomplices in these cases of unlawful entry and theft and they have all been arrested.

“The arrests led to the clearance of 11 cases of unlawful entry and theft that were reported by several complainants living within Inyathi.

“Various complainants have since identified and recovered their stolen property.

The value recovered is yet to be ascertained and investigations are still in progress.”

Meanwhile, residents have been urged to maximise the security of their properties by installing alarms and CCTVs.

“We implore citizens to maximise security in their premises through use of alarm systems and closed circuit televisions (CCTVs).

Citizens should consider building low precast walls so that neighbours can have full view of the goings-on and assist as and when crime is in progress,” he added.

The country has of late been battling a rise in unlawful entry and theft and armed robbery cases with law enforcement agencies intensifying fight against crime.-statemedia