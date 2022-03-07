ZimEye
This is at the Polish border . Brutalizing Africans trying to get out of Ukraine.pic.twitter.com/aWYyRWGppo— Black diaspora Voice. (@BlackdiasporaV1) March 4, 2022
Updates the boy brutalized by the Polish military and his friends have been released since yesterday after intervention by their embassy in Poland. Thank you for everyone who shared the #standwithblackpeople video
— Black Student United 🇺🇦 (@blackstudentUA) March 4, 2022
