Limited ZUPCO Buses Over Fuel Challenges

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) has notified its customers that it will not be able to provide enough buses this evening because of fuel challenges.

In a public notice, ZUPCO said people should not panic over the development as it is working to procure fuel for its fleet. Read the notice:

The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO), wishes to advise the commuting public that, there will be transport challenges this evening. This has resulted from delays in fuel deliveries at ZUPCO.

However, the commuting public should not panic as illustrious efforts are underway to ensure that the challenge is resolved.

We remain committed and will continue to serve the nation with safe, reliable and affordable travel.

We regret and apologize to all our valued customers for any inconvenience caused.

Your continued support is greatly appreciated.