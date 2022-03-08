Married Woman Exposes S*x Addict “Prophet” Rushiri

By A Correspondent

The situation is getting worse day by day in Masvingo, as more women are coming forward claiming that Prophet Rushiri raped them and infected them with a deadly STI.

Rushiri is known as a wife snatcher and gold digger who is looking for a living through the bible

One Masvingo married woman said she agreed to have sex with Rushiri because he said God instructed him to do so.

The woman also says she is receiving death threats and she is asking Zimbabweans to help her.

“I’m so much in pain but I have nothing to do because Rushiri said if I expose him God will kill me. Yes I agreed to sleep with him because he said it was an instruction from God, now I have a deadly STI and my husband is also afraid of death. Please help me, Prophet Rushiri is an evil man who is using the bible to abuse women.

Hakuna kusiri kufa saka zvirinani ndichibuda pachena,ndinochema zuva nezuva” one married woman said.

“We have heard about Prophet Rushiri’s evil deeds it’s now time to save our fellow women from this rapist who calls himself a prophet” , added one lady.