Karate Union Of Great Britain Pays Tribute To Sensei Bob Poynton

Today is the second anniversary of the untimely death of Sensei Bob Poynton, KUGB 8th Dan. As always, time flies by on occasions such as these and it seems that the last two years have passed in the twinkling of an eye.

Sensei Bob had a huge amount of friends, such was his ebullient and warm personality and the KUGB are arranging a special memorial tribute in Liverpool to honour him. The tribute has had to be delayed due to the difficulties caused by covid 19 and will now be held on Sunday 15th May to which his friends are welcome. Please email [email protected]

Sensei Bob was an ultra loyal member of the KUGB and spent his life promoting our values and putting them above everything else; we extend our utmost gratitude to this remarkable man and thank him for his lifelong dedication.- Karate Union of Great Britain

Sensei Bob