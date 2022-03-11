Marondera Rally: CCC Challenges Police Ban
11 March 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|Police have blocked President Nelson Chamisa’s rally scheduled for Rudhaka Stadium on Saturday.
Police claim the rally does not fully comply with MOPA requirements.
CCC has however challenged the ban:
“JUST IN:
@bamujm
has on behalf of
@CCCZimbabwe
filed urgent application at High Court seeking to overturn
@PoliceZimbabwe
ban of their Marondera rally scheduled for Saturday. ZRP invoked provisions of MOPA by telling @CCCZimbabwe
that its notification is invalid,” Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights wrote on Twitter.
CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said :” We are not looking back at all, we are challenging the ban in court.”