Marondera Rally: CCC Challenges Police Ban

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Police have blocked President Nelson Chamisa’s rally scheduled for Rudhaka Stadium on Saturday.

Police claim the rally does not fully comply with MOPA requirements.

CCC has however challenged the ban:

“JUST IN:

@bamujm

has on behalf of

@CCCZimbabwe

filed urgent application at High Court seeking to overturn

@PoliceZimbabwe

ban of their Marondera rally scheduled for Saturday. ZRP invoked provisions of MOPA by telling @CCCZimbabwe

that its notification is invalid,” Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights wrote on Twitter.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said :” We are not looking back at all, we are challenging the ban in court.”