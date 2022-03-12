By- Elections Watch With Timoth Muswere

Share

10 March 2022

Rural By Elections Watch

…from an eagle eye…

By TIMOTH MUSWERE

Ngundu brought to a standstill as CCC holds its Constituency Yellow Rally

Ngundu Growth Point was today engulfed with joy and jubilation as Chivi South citizens welcomed the newly born baby CCC. The rally was well attended by scores of people who willing fully and voluntarily sacrificed their time and resources to be at the venue.

Hundreds of Chivi South citizens was treated to some good menu of the ear through music,song,dance and speeches. One interesting thing observed was the attendance of the elderly people who are in their 70s and 80s showing that Change is inevitable across all generations. The workaholic International Organizer Amos Chibaya being the main speaker went through the party’s vision and goals to be achieved in the forthcoming by elections and general elections. He reiterated the importance of voter registration and also voting CCC candidates from Councillors ,Mps to the President to allow smooth flow and operation of good governance in a new Great Zimbabwe.

The rally was also graced by National Women Assembly Champion Chairlady Hon Mugidho. Provincial leaders, ldr Ziki,Ldr Chidaushe,Miss Ndekere Mercy, yth L. Mapuranga and spokes Muswere were also in attendance.

Indeed the event was a shot on the forehead to Zanu pf which bussed people from as far as Bikita ,Mapanzure,Masvingo etc to attend a rally in Dare in the same constituency on the same day. Hundreds of people at CCC rally in Ngundu came through voluntarily from their pockets meanwhile Zanu pf used risky open trucks suitable for cattle and school buses commandeered to do the choke.

The atmosphere at Ngundu was also powered by the presence of former MPs and seasoned politicians as in the likes of Hon Chirume fomer gutu Mp,Hon Makamure fomer gutu east Mp,Heya Shoko fomer Bikita west Mp. Other Notable attendees were Provincial Admistrator M.Matutu, Mwenezi east candidate Hon Mandizvidza and the host Hon Mhlolo. Chivi South party leadership intactly got the program in line. Also not to be outspared were the vendors ,hwindis and travellers who resoundingly stopped over and ululated for the Yellow baby.

As per the party principle indeed the program resembled a Citizens thing that which they lay their hope and trust on. Zanu pf continues to panic as the yellow wave takes through to the rural folk of Chivi and Mwenezi with a bang.

Timoth Muswere

CCCMasvingo Youth Champions Spokesperson