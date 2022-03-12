“It Could Have Been Worse”: Says Fadzayi Mahere

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has expressed gratitude for the messages of support she received after she was mugged on Friday night, saying “it could have been worse”.

Mahere was returning from a church meeting in Mount Pleasant at around 8.30 PM when an unknown assailant emerged from the dark and smashed her vehicle’s window and grabbed her bag.

The 36-year-old lawyer’s Jaguar SUV was between two vehicles at a traffic light-controlled intersection when her attacker appeared suddenly and smashed in the front left window.

The bag that was seized was on the seat and according to CCC, Mahere “lost all her particulars” including phones. In a tweet on Saturday morning, Mahere said:

Thankful to God for his protection – I know it could have been worse. I appreciate all your messages and calls of concern. What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. Aluta!