President Chamisa To Address Thousands In Marondera

As investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono reveals that Zanu PF will assist Mwonzora with 45 buses.

12 March 2022

Wezhira Munya

The yellow army led by youthful and charismatic President Nelson Chamisa will congregate today in Rudhaka Stadium, Marondera at 10am.

Citizens Coalition for Change Secretary General Hwende, Deputy spokesperson Ostallos and Organiser Chibaya confirmed that the rally will go ahead today as planned.

The police tried to stop the rally, but Citizens Coalition for Change lawyers managed to engage the police.

CCC Hon. Matewu former Marondera mp who was recalled by Mwonzora said, “Our Marondera Provincial star rally will be addressed today by our President Chamisa. Yes, Rundaka stadium will be full to capacity. Marondera will be sea of yellow today”

On the other hand, yesterday award winning journalist Blessed Mhlanga posted a picture of Mwonzora in a meeting with Zanu PF top leaders. The meeting’s main agenda was on how Zanu PF can help MDC T prepare and bus supporters to MDC T’s rally on Sunday 13th March 2022.

The rally will be at Zimbabwe grounds.

Yesterday, renowned investigative journalist posted on his Twitter that Zanu PF will help MDC T led by Mwonzora with 45 buses. These buses will ferry MDC T supporters from all provinces.

ZANU PF helped MDC T Mwonzora to hire ZUPCO buses during it’s extraordinary congress.