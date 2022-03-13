ED’s Special Envoy’s Double Identities Mystery Unearthed

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s special envoy to Europe and the Americas Uebert Angel Snr has two identity documents while his British passport has a different date of birth raising serious questions about his integrity.

Mnangagwa last year appointed Angel Snr, aka Uebert Mudzanire, to the new position of special envoy to the president and ambassador at large to the Americas and Europe “to promote investment for the country.”

An investigation by The Standard established that the man of the cloth has two different Zimbabwe national identity cards.

His first ID, with registration number 83-099297X83, was issued at the Zaka registry offices in Masvingo in 1996 while the second one, with the registration number 29-195587H83, was obtained in Gweru in the Midlands a year later.

The two identity documents show that Angel Snr was born on September 6, 1978, but the ID numbers are different.

1). A check at the registry showed that Angel Snr has more than one national identity registration.

2). He used the 1997 ID to secure a passport in Zimbabwe, passport no ZE 306043.

3). His British passport, number 464932598 issued on November 6, 2009, showed that he was born on March 4, 1972.

4). On March 9, 2021, Angel Snr appeared before a Harare lawyer, Tichavona Mutebere, where he made an application to change his name from Uebert Mudzanire to Uebert Angel Snr claiming he was born on September 6, 1978, a birth date inconsistent with his British one but consistent with his two Zimbabwean national IDs.

5). Angel Snr has a biological brother, Samson Mudzanire, ID number 83-066977R83, who was born on April 14, 1972, which means that if he sticks to the 1972 date, then his mother, Rose Mudzanire, gave birth to two sons in 1972 within 40 days of each other.

There are also questions around Angel Snr’s academic qualifications with evidence suggesting that some of his degrees are fake.

The United States Department of Justice through Operation Gold Seal flagged Angel Snr’s Bachelor of Business Administration degree obtained from Saint Regis University as fake.

Angel Snr denies buying a fake online business degree with a “diploma-mill scheme” that was eventually shut down by the US.