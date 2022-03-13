Robbery, R_ape Suspect Says Victims Gave False Evidence

By A Correspondent- A robbery suspect recently denied 21 counts of robbery when he appeared in court last week claiming the victims gave false evidence about him.

Handsome Ncube who has been in custody since May 2021 in connection to 21 robbery cases appeared before Bulawayo Regional magistrate Elisha Singano.

Prosecutor Patience Sibanda told the court that Ncube together with Joshua Honest Maseko and Innocent Ncube were driving along Intemba road Hyde Park in Pumula North, Bulawayo offering lifts to residents with the intention to rob them of their property.

The trio was in the company of their accomplice Sonnyboy Sibanda who is still at large.

It is the state case that after they offered the lifts to various people, they would produce Okapi knives before robbing them of their property and money.

Indications were that they continued to do the same to other passengers until they committed 21 counts of robbery and the reports made to the police led to their arrest.