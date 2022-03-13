Student Stabs Minor Over Snooker

By A Correspondent- A Form one pupil at Parkinson Secondary School has appeared at Shurugwi Magistrates Court facing assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a primary school pupil thrice with a knife over snooker.

The pupil who cannot be named because of age appeared before Magistrate Sithabile Zungula on March 1, 2022.

Prosecutor Tafadzwa Guzete said on January 28, 2022 at 1pm at Railway Block Shops the complainant who goes to Railway Block Primary was playing snooker with friends. The accused approached him and asked to play one game but did not have a token.

Complainant told the accused to buy a token and this did not go well with the accused that went home and brought back a knife. He stabbed the complainant thrice in the back and the latter was admitted at Shurugwi District Hospital.