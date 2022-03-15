ZimEye
This is one of the reasons why I win where I contest. It's not about money or handouts but being on the ground with the people. People across the board should feel represented and to do that make time to be with them. pic.twitter.com/4ucm5iAn6p— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) March 15, 2022
This is one of the reasons why I win where I contest. It's not about money or handouts but being on the ground with the people. People across the board should feel represented and to do that make time to be with them. pic.twitter.com/4ucm5iAn6p
I'm aware of @CCCZimbabwe bringing in Richard Tsvangirai @Richardtsv to contest for Norton. There is need for him to create his own legacy and name and not expect to ride on the family name. I have not seen anything on the ground in Norton to show seriousness.
— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) March 15, 2022
I'm aware of @CCCZimbabwe bringing in Richard Tsvangirai @Richardtsv to contest for Norton. There is need for him to create his own legacy and name and not expect to ride on the family name. I have not seen anything on the ground in Norton to show seriousness.