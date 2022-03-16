Madam Boss’ Hubby In Extra Marital Scandal, Girlfriend Threatens Suicide

Share

Comedienne Madam Boss’ husband, Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa, is in the eye of a storm after a woman he allegedly impregnated threatened to commit suicide.

His shenanigans with Evangelister Zhou, an assistant dentist at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, came to light on Monday when the latter disclosed her intention to terminate the pregnancy.

Eva went on to post a video of herself downing a pesticide, threatening to take her life. She said she was fed up of being abused by Ngonidzashe who reportedly sent someone to rush her to a doctor.

However, Ngonidzashe denied knowledge of Eva, describing the allegations as one of many stories cooked up to tarnish his image.

Eva said Ngonidzashe had been ignoring her calls and messages since Friday, prompting her to confide in Pastor Jairos Maphosa of the Church of Asaph.

“Ngonidzashe has been ignoring me since Friday,” said Eva.

“He is responsible for my pregnancy and when I sent him a video of myself downing a pesticide, he sent one of his friends to take me to a doctor.

“If you publish this story my fear is to be dumped forever.

“My relatives are not happy to see me marrying Ngoni.

“If you publish this story I will surely come to be your second wife,” said Eva.

Ngonidzashe vehemently denied any knowledge of Eva saying a number of people had been calling him enquiring about the matter.

“You are not the first person asking me about Eva, but truly speaking, I do not know her.

“If you may send me her photographs,” said Ngonidzashe.

After receiving the photograph, he refused to entertain journalists

He then sent threatening messages to Eva and barred her from talking to the media.

However, Pastor Maphosa realised Ngoni was abusing her and exposed Madam Boss husband.

-State Media