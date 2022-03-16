Mwonzora Ally Speaks On Working With Zanu PF

By- MDC Alliance treasurer-general Tapiwa Mashakada says he is worried over the division within opposition ranks as this will split their vote and allow the ruling Zanu PF party to win elections easily.

The MDC Alliance staged a rally at Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfields, Harare on Sunday and attracted a sizeable crowd though some critics claimed that the opposition party paid people from across the country and then bussed them to attend the rally.

Posting on his Facebook account on Sunday Mashakada implicitly implored opposition political parties to unite in order to unseat ZANU PF. He said:

The bumper crowd at the MDC Alliance Star Rally at Zimbabwe grounds is a testimony of hard work and dexterity. Morgan Tsvangirai’s legacy lives on. What lesson should this huge crowd teach us?

For me, it’s a statement that a divided opposition pulling large numbers at their rallies yet divided will split their votes and hand over victory to [ZANU PF]. This really worries me.

The country’s main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa, which was formed early this year, has been attracting huge crowds at its rallies even though it has been frustrated by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on several occasions.

The ZRP has banned CCC rallies in Gokwe, Marondera and Binga in recent weeks while the MDC Alliance has conducted all its rallies unmolested, with some commentators saying it shows that the Douglas Mwonzora-led party’s a ZANU PF “puppet”.

The MDC Alliance has denied allegations that it is serving ZANU PF interests at the expense of citizens who have supported the original MDC since its formation in 1999.