Madam Boss Finds Car Vandalised After Mai Titi Loudly Threatened Violence

By Showbiz Reporter| ZimEye | The sociallite, Tyra Chikoko today woke up up to find her car vandalised by unknown thugs after her business competitor, Mai Titi (Felistas Murata) spent a week on the Facebook website, hurling harassing insults on Madam Boss and her sister, Fungai Mutisi.

The incident also comes after Mai Titi verbally threatened violence on critics: Ketty Masomera, Mildred Meda, Loveness Samaz, and Madam Boss’ sister, Fungai Mutisi, saying the critics will not step a foot in Zimbabwe.

Her statements as ZimEye reports, were an accusation that the aforementioned women are the ones who got Mai Titi deported from UK, when she arrived at Heathrow Airport with huge and suspicious luggage bags, containing unauthorised skin bleaching creams.

Wrote Madam Boss,



“Ndapwanyirwa mota yangu this morning beware of thieves guys don’t leave your valuables in your car. Hope it’s not what am thinking 😭😭😭😭😭 vavengi vacho vawanda Am discovering kuti ndaburwa my Samsung futi”

Meanwhile, Mai Titi herself has a history of serious violence against women she regularly hires gangsters to assault them. She once got a Zimbabwean comedian, Sean Delroy assaulted by assailants in South Africa and even filmed herself planning it. At present she has a police case for arranging for the assault of a Marlborough businesswoman, popularly known as Kristel.

