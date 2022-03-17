Businessman Using Bogus Companies To Siphon USD From RBZ Auction System

Share

By A Correspondent| A White businessman Graham Clark who runs Credfin has been exposed for using bogus companies fronted by black individuals to siphon United States dollars from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) foreign currency auction system as well as illegal smuggling of various commodities into the country, ZimEye can exclusively reveal.

In a dossier in the hands of ZimEye, Clark stands accused of using entities such as Forthstrom W Limited which is run by one Basil Makamure and Value Supply Solutions run by Dale Jackson to sell smuggled goods on his behalf.

Credfin also uses these bogus companies participate at the RBZ forex auction system amid reports that Clark has to date accessed over US$5 Million from the government.

Value Supply Solutions NMB Account number is 350050469 while Forthstrom runs an NMB account 350054383.

The two accounts have been used to participate at the RBZ auction system using money transferred from Credfin and another company owned by Clark called Inamo.

ZimEye is in possession of Forthstrom’s NMB account statement showing various transfers made from Inamo.