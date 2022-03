JUST IN: Madzibaba VeShanduko Arrested

Opposition Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) activist popularly known as Madzibaba WeShanduko has just been arrested at Corner Rezende and Nelson Mandela street in Harare.

Details of his arrest are sketchy but yesterday the popular CCC member attended party Deputy President Tendai Biti’s rallies in Harare east.

More to follow….