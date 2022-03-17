Receiving An Unshakable Kingdom

Share

Sabbath School Summary

By Dr Elder Masimba Mavaza

Lesson 12

Memory Text: Hebrews 12:28

Memory Text: “Therefore, since we are receiving a kingdom which cannot be shaken, let us have grace, by which we may serve God acceptably with reverence and godly fear”

Introduction

Hebrews 12:18-29, the passage for this week, is the climax of the letter, and it sums up its main concern by repeating the idea with which it started: God has spoken to us in the person of His Son, and we need to pay careful attention (Heb. 1:1, 2; Heb. 12:25) to Him. The description of Jesus in Hebrews 12:22-24 epitomizes the letter’s assertions about Him: Jesus is the Mediator of the new covenant, and His blood provides salvation for believers. His priestly and royal ministry in our behalf is a cause for celebration for the heavenly hosts. And finally, Hebrews 12:25-29 contains the last and climactic exhortation: God’s judgment is coming. It will bring destruction to His enemies—but vindication and a kingdom to His people (Heb. 12:28, 29). The ending reaffirms the importance of Jesus’ achievements at the cross and directs believers to the consummation of Jesus’ victory at the Second Coming. Paul used imagery from Daniel 7 to remind the readers that Jesus has received a kingdom from God, the Judge (Dan. 7:9-14), and is going to share His kingdom with believers, “the saints of the Most High,” who will possess it forever and ever (Dan. 7:18).

SABBATH: Jesus began His work on earth by being hungry, yet He’s the Bread of Life. At the end of His ministry, He had no mediator to plead on His behalf before Pilate, yet He’s our mediator in heaven. Paul from onset bid us to heed to Jesus (Heb. 1:1, 2; 12:18-29). His blood saves us, He’s the Mediator of the new covenant, & He gives joy & victory (Heb. 12:25-29). He’ll judge the world (Dan. 7:9-14, 18).

SUNDAY: When Christ mounted in triumph to His throne in Mt. Zion, angels feasted with Him. By faith in Christ, our names are listed in the books of heaven & we share in the feast (Heb. 12:22-24, Exod. 32:32, Ps. 56:8, Dan. 12:1, Mal. 3:16, Luke 10:20, Rev. 13:8, 17:8). We’re the “firstborn” by the merits of Christ & God’s our Father (Heb. 1:16, Phil. 3:20, Heb. 12:9, 23, 5:6, 7:11-22, Ps. 2:6, 7, 110:1, 2; 102:21-27).

MONDAY: The redemption of the saints is also the condemnation of sinners. God is a just Judge! There is a pre-advent judgement before the second advent. From the Book of remembrance & Book of life, all fates will be decided. The scene in Hebrews & Daniel are similar (Heb. 12:23, Dan. 7:9, 10, 13-22 & Heb. 12:22-29). Christ is our champion & our best model (Heb. 2:6, 9, see Heb. 12:28, Dan. 7, & Rev. 13).

TUESDAY: Christ’s installment as our High Priest does not guarantee our salvation. A great shaking will occur in the future (Heb. 12:26). Hence, we need to hear God’s voice. The OT uses “shaking” to signify God’s judgement/salvation (Judg. 5:20). Christ will defeat His enemies (Hag. 2:6-9, 20-22, Ps. 96:9, 10; 99:1, 68:7, 8, 60:2, 77:17, 18; Heb. 12:26, 27, 1:13, 2:14-16, 1:5-14, 10:11-14, 1 Cor. 15:23-25).

WEDNESDAY: God’s kingdom is unshakable like Himself. “Shaking” when used does not imply that God will remove the heavens & the earth & they’ll be forever gone (Ps. 15:5, 16:8, 21:7, 62:2, 112:6, Heb. 12:27). Howbeit, God will create new heavens & earth & we’ll have new bodies (Isa. 65:17, Rev. 21:1-4, 1 Thess. 4:13-17, Phil. 3:20). The “shaking” is recreation (see Heb. 1:10-12, 7:3, 24, 10:34, 12:28).

THURSDAY: The fresh blessings of each day should awaken gratitude in us. The rituals of the sanctuary service was the way the people showed repentance & gratitude to God. Yet, God was pleased not by animal blood but the gratitude (Heb. 12:28, 13:15, 16, Ps. 50:7-23, Isa. 1:11-17). Now, our gratitude is shown by right worship (Heb. 3:1, 4:14, 10:10-14, 19-23, Exod. 19:4, 5, 6; 1 Pet. 2:9, 10; Rev. 1:6; 5:10).

FRIDAY: After the second advent of Christ, there’s a 1,000-year time period, the Millennium, where the saints reside in heaven & the devil & the wicked are judged. At this time, the saints will reign as kings & priests unto God (1 Cor. 4:5, Dan. 7:22, Rev. 20:4, 6, 1 Cor. 6:2). The saints will unite with Christ & judge the wicked. Satan & his angels will also be judged (Jude 6). God cars & is a just Judge!

——Ellen G. White, The Great Controversy, pp. 660, 661.

Keywords

OT- Old Testament

Mount Zion- Also called Heavenly Jerusalem, it is the city of the Living God. It is the place where Jesus is enthroned (Heb. 1:5-14), where Jesus is made an eternal priest (Heb. 5:6), & the place where the new covenant is ratified (Heb. 7:11-22).

“Shaking”- It evokes the presence & judgement of God. It also alludes to the cleansing and renovation of creation.

Captions

SUNDAY- “You Have Come to Mount Zion”

MONDAY- You Have Come to God, the Judge of All

TUESDAY- Shake the Heavens and the Earth

WEDNESDAY- An Unshakable Kingdom

THURSDAY- Let Us Be Grateful

Discussion Questions

📌 What does the participation of the saints in the judgment of the wicked (1 Cor. 6:3, Jude 6) say about God and how transparent He will be with us in showing us His goodness and fairness in how He has dealt with sin and evil?

📌 Read Exodus 32:32, Psalm 56:8, Psalm 69:28, Psalm 139:16, Isaiah 4:3, Daniel 12:1, Malachi 3:16, Luke 10:20, Revelation 13:8, and Revelation 17:8. These are references to God’s books in heaven. What kinds of things are registered in these books? Why is it important that God maintains a record of our tears (Ps. 56:8), for example? If God knows everything, what is the purpose of such books or records?

📌 Why do you think it is important that Hebrews ends the argument of the epistle with a link to the promises of Daniel 7? Why are these links important in the context of Jesus’ ministry in heaven? What does Daniel 7 teach us about the end of all earthly and fallen things?

[email protected]