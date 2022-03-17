Security Guards Bash Teacher At Riverton College

Own Correspondent

Masvingo – Mutangiri’s once glamorous college is at the centre of controversy as a Physics teacher was heavily assaulted by security guards for allegedly taking alcohol to the girls’ hostels, Zimeye can reveal.

The incident happened last Friday resulting in the teacher failing to attend lessons this week.

Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said the institution has turned into Mutimurefu prison where respect for teachers is next to nothing.

“Morale is terribly low, especially if guards beat teachers.

“Teachers are caged and a moral fibre is non existing” they fumed.

It is alleged that a Physics teacher (Tawanda Muringa) was badly assaulted by a team of guards and the farm manager after he allegedly carried a satchel containing a bottle of wine from the boys school to the girls school.

Sources revealed that the teacher was sammoned to the library and lights were switched off before assaulting him badly.

Efforts to get comments from principal and management were fruitless at the time of going to press.