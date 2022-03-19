I Will Not Lose Focus, Bill Antonio On Trial Stint In Belgium

Dynamos teenage sensation Bill Antonio has assured the club’s’ fans that his imminent trial stint in Belgium will not in any way make him lose focus.

The 19-year old is set for a trial stint at Belgian top-flight club KV Mechelen, next month.

Speaking to Soccer24 ahead DeMbare’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash with ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow, the youngster downplayed any effects the move might have on his focus at the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side.

“Not really, the development won’t make me loose focus,” Antonio said.

On how preparations for ZPC have gone so far, the former Prince Edward schoolboy said: “The morale is high in camp, after two consecutive victories, surely we want to win, so that we be in a better position on the league table.”

Antonio was involved in all of DeMbare’s three goals in their win over Tenax last week, and hopes that form continues.

“You know football is all about consistency, and also depends on how your teammates support you. Sometimes its not about me having such consistency, its the support from my teammates which keeps me going,” he added.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe