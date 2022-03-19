Mliswa Engages A Higher Gear, July Moyo In Trouble

By A Correspondent| Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa has escalated his search for answers after writing to the Netherlands Ambassador to Zimbabwe Margret Verwijk asking for details of the Harare water pumps which they reportedly donated to City of Harare.

This comes as Local Government Minister, July Moyo reportedly requested US$10 million from Government for the same pumps which are believed to have been donated by the Netherlands embassy.

Mliswa also wrote to the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) alleging that Moyo billed the Government of Zimbabwe around US$10 million, yet the said pumps cost only US$2 million.

He wants ZACC to conduct investigations on the matter.

He says Moyo gave the deal to Kruger who has a conflict of interest because he was also hired as a consultant by July Moyo.