Kiwa Lands Top ZEC Post

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Rodney Simukai Kiwa as the Deputy Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Kiwa holds a Masters’ degree in Public Administration from the University of South Africa and a Bachelor of Administration from the University of Rhodesia.

The appointment was announced by ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba in a statement. She said:

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is pleased to announce the designation of Commissioner Rodney Simukai Kiwa as Deputy Chairperson of the Commission.

His Excellency, the President, made the appointment in accordance with the law.

Commissioner Kiwa joined the Commission in November 2021. He is an expert in diplomacy, mediation and conflict resolution and former Deputy Chairperson of the SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC). He is also an independent consultant on Peace and Security.

Commissioner Kiwa worked at the African Union Commission (AU) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in various senior portfolios.

He has also attended several trainings including the Public Service Training School; Diplomatic Training under Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Kenya Foreign Service Institute; United Nations Senior Officials Training Programme and Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Commissioner Kiwa has made several national and international presentations on peacebuilding and conflict resolution.

In a separate statement, Chigumba also announced that Jasper Mangwana will take over as ZEC spokesperson from Joyce Laetitia Kazembe whose term of office ends in July.