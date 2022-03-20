ZRP Asks For “Space” Over Madzibaba Veshanduko Torture

By-The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has asked for “space” from the public, including reporters to conduct investigations into the assault and torture of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Godfrey Karembera by police officers.

Karembera, better known as Madzibaba VeShanduko, was brutally assaulted while in custody at Harare Central Police Station on 17 March.

ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Saturday told The Standard the police is investigating the allegations but need “space”. Said Nyathi:

We made it clear from the onset that we are investigating allegations that Karembera was beaten by police officers and we will make sure that the law takes its course.

So we would like to appeal to the members of the public including the media to give us the space to conduct investigations.

We also want to try to avoid investigating the case while at the same time we are giving every bit of information to the media.

But I can assure you that everything is being done above board.

Karembera was arrested in central Harare last Thursday and charged for disorderly conduct and trying to deface Mbuya Nehanda’s statue.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on Saturday.

Karembera is currently admitted at the hospital where he is receiving treatment following the torture and assault by police officers.

His lawyer, Doug Coltart said the magistrate refused to allow him to file an application challenging his placement on remand after the torture. Mateko said the application should be made on Monday.