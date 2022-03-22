Residents Association Raises Awareness On The Importance Of Voting

By A Correspondent- Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has embarked on an awareness campaign to encourage residents to vote at Nkulumane and Pumula in the Marck 26 by-election.

BPRA chairperson, Ambrose Sibindi said they organised a roadshow with a group of organizations that came together for a common cause, to try and encourage all residents to partake in the 26th March by elections, giving them the advantages and the disadvantages of voting.

“We were targeting Nkulumane and Pumula where elections are taking place, from the past experience we have realized that people are unwilling to participate in the by-elections. We are trying to avoid a tendency where residents will go around complaining about a particular representative who would have made it into parliament but to make their own choice,” he said.

BPRA secretary for administration, Thembelani Dube said the roadshow helped residents as burning issues were addressed.

“We encourage people to register to vote and be active participants in the electoral processes.The residents who had pertinent questions related to the upcoming by elections and the registration process in general got immediate response,” he said.

Dube said the residents had no information on when the voters rolls for the councillors and house of assembly were closed and on the importance of voting, unaware of polling based voters rolls and the majority asked why it’s difficult for Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to decentralize their offices to wards,

