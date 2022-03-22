Zanu PF Supporter In Court For Defacing CCC Posters

A Zanu-PF supporter was last week arraigned before Gokwe magistrate Hilary Ndlovu for defacing opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) posters.

Vittalless Mukede (46) was charged under section 151(1)(a) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) which prohibits defacing of other candidates’ posters.

Prosecutor Romeo Zibani told the court that Mukede of Sando village, Chief Chireya in Gokwe destroyed campaign posters placed by Chengetai Dzikamunhenga at Cee Jay special bar and at V Saitis complex at Mtora business centre in Gokwe North.

The posters had portraits of CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and ward 23 candidate Munyaradzi Nyati.

Mukede allegedly said he did not want to see any CCC posters in the area.

Dzikamunhenga gathered the torn pieces and took them to police in Nembudziya where he filed a report.

Ndlovu postponed the matter to today for continuation of trial.

-Newsday

