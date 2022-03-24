Khupe Sent To Destroy Chamisa-Analysts

By -Political analysts have said that Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) should not trust sacked MDC-T vice president Thokozani, who recently endorsed the opposition party ahead of the 26 March by-elections.

They suggested that Khupe was working with Zanu PF to infiltrate Chamisa.

Wearing CCC regalia, Khupe told a press conference on Monday in Bulawayo that she would support CCC in upcoming elections.

It was, however, not clear if Khupe had joined the party. She told reporters:

Following our previous announcement that we are going to work with like-minded opposition political parties because we are stronger together, I am therefore today announcing that we are calling on all MDC-T members and supporters to go and vote on the 26th of March for the Citizens Coalition for Change candidates across the country.

Zambia’s ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) official Joseph Kalimbwe warned CCC against giving Khupe an influential position as she will destroy the party. He said:

Let them endorse but never give them any political position. Anyone who stood in the way of the citizens and their ability to achieve victory must never be politically trusted with positions of influence. They will destroy again.

National Patriotic Front (NPF) spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire alleged that Khupe is working for ZANU PF deputy president and second secretary, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. Said Mawarire:

You cause by-elections by recalling MPs then hold a presser to support them in their bid to go back to parliament? Only fools will take that as genuine.

Khupe is Gen’s project and sadly some top CCC leaders, not Prof Welshman, are pushing that agenda on behalf of the Gen, chatopindwa chinhu chenyu icho… (CCC has been infiltrated…).

Khupe was fired by the MDC-T after she announced a split of the party due to differences she had with the party’s president Douglas Mwonzora.

