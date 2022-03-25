Zanu PF Elective Congress Set For October

The ruling ZANU PF will conduct its elective congress in October this year ahead of presidential, parliamentary and local government elections set for 2023.

This was announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the party’s First Secretary while speaking at the 361st Politburo session on Thursday afternoon. He said:

As we convene at this session, it is also important that we remain alive to the fact that, this is the year our party is holding our elective conferences of the Women and Youth Leagues as well as the party Congress scheduled for October 2022.- State media

