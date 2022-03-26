Our Candidates Were Bullied On Social Media

By A Correspondent| Opposition MDC-T has alleged that its candidates in the by-elections slated for today were being bullied on social media.

In a statement on Friday, MDC-T Secretary General Paurina Mupariwa said their party was ready for the by-elections which she said is their opportunity to replace the recalled representatives with bona-fide party cadres who stand for the movement’s values.

“We faced many challenges, key among them being resource constraints and a well coordinated & funded misinformation campaign by our detractors. Our party, candidates and leaders also faced an unprecedented social media bullying,” said Mpariwa.

