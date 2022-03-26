Zanu PF Intimidates CCC Polling Agents

Tinashe Sambiri|Overzealous ZRP cops chased away Citizens’ Coalition For Change polling agents at Pamhandu polling station in Epworth on Friday.

This was said by CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba.

Siziba urged citizens to remain vigilant:

“Alert!!! In Epworth

has chased away our agents manning pamhandu polling station.

We won’t accept this! We urge citizens to be vigilant, we are here to defend our vote.”

In Mwenezi, Zanu PF is intimidating CCC polling agents and officials.

“CCC is failing to have election agents at Neshuro in Mwenezi because many CCC members are being intimidated by Zanu PF members,” a source told ZimEye.com.

