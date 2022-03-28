Antipas Plots Ngezi Platinum Downfall

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas believes their game plan worked perfectly as his team won 2-0 over Ngezi Platinum on Saturday.

The Gamecocks cruised to their first ever victory at the Baobab Stadium courtesy of Bret Amidu’s first half brace.

Speaking after the match, Antipas said their main task was to take Ngezi’s play marker Denver Mukamba out of the game and restrict him from getting too much space.

The plan worked well and the midfielder failed to bring the spark and was subbed off in the second half.

With Mukamba struggling to get the space, Madamburo’s woes were further compounded when their front line lost McDonald Makuwe, who received a red card just after the half hour mark.

“I am happy, this is indeed a rare win for us here (at Baobab Stadium) since Ngezi came into the Premiership,” Antipas told reporters.

“We had a good game-plan to cancel out Denver because he makes them tick.

“Without Denver, Ngezi are average and I must say (Richard) Hachiro did a good job, he neutralised him.

“After getting good goals through Brett, it was about managing the game in the second half because we knew they would come back hard at us.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

