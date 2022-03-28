Mwonzora Wants To Work With Chamisa

By- Opposition MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora said he was open work with the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

Mwonzora said that the condition was about “their attitude towards us.”

He made the remarks during a press conference at the Harvest House.

The presser was held in the aftermath of the Saturday by-elections in which the party failed to record a single win.

There were 28 National House of Assembly and 121 local government seats up for grabs. Addressing reporters, Mwonzora said:

The MDC has always said that it is prepared to work with all progressive forces for the total liberation of our people fir the total democratisation of Zimbabwe.

Regarding specifically working with Advocate Chamisa and his team, a lot depends of course on them and their attitude towards us.

Speaking on the loss Mwonzora said the party will go back to the drawing board and re-strategise. He said they got their strategy wrong. He said:

Lionel Messi misses a penalty. Maradona misses a penalty. So strategists can get strategies wrong as well.

We are also going to look at other things like messaging, the particular strategy we adopted in this election which is different from the strategy we have used traditionally. We got our strategy wrong.

Meanwhile, some parties in the MDC Alliance attribute the loss to his approach.

Zimbabwe People First Secretary-General, Marakia Bomani earlier told Pindula News that Mwonzora made unilateral decisions that in the end cost the alliance.

