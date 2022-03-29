Scribe Assaulted Over Novel

By A Correspondent- A 47 year old Chitungwiza man is on the run after he assaulted Global media and project scribe Bright Chibvuri (49) over a novel dispute.

A warrant of arrest was issued by Chitungwiza magistrate Shamaine Manase yesterday after Simon Mangura failed to turn up for court. The accused had been granted free bail at his initial appearance

The state alleged on December 22 Chibvuri met Mangura on his way to work and they spoke before Mangura borrowed a novel from Chibvuri.

Weeks later Mangure failed to return the novel and an altercation ensured.

Mangure assaulted Chibvure with open hands and he rushed to the police station to file a police report leading to the arrest of Mangure.

