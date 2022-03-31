Builder Sodomizes Boss’ Son

A Centenary builder was sentenced to 16 years behind bars by Bindura Regional magistrate Esteri Chivasa after he sodomized an 11 year old boy twice.

Norman Nyanguse (36) was jailed on two counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The magistrate suspended two years of the sentence on condition of good behaviour hence the remaining 14 years are effective.

Prosecutor Delight Dube told the court that on November 5 last year Nyanguse was employed as a builder at the complainant’s house and was told to sleep with complainant in the same room.

On November 9 when he was asleep with the boy he dragged him close and tried to insert his manhood into his anus but he refused and the convict forced his manhood on his thighs.

On November 11 he managed to sexually abuse the boy and threatened him with death if he divulges the act to anyone.

The boy braved the threats and told his grandmother who escorted him to the police to file a report.

The police acted swiftly and managed to arrest the convict before dragging him to court.- Bulawayo 24

