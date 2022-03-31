Susan Mutami, Mliswa “Re-Unite”

BY- Australian-based Zimbabwean socialite and healthcare worker Susan Mutami said that she has reached a truce with her ex-lover Temba Mliswa and the two have decided to co-parent their minor son.

Mutami and Mliswa have been involved in ugly verbal spats on social media over the upkeep of the child.

Mutami has been accusing Mliswa, who is Norton MP (Independent) of neglecting his son, while the latter at one point demanded a paternity test for the child.

In a post on Twitter this Thursday, Mutami said she and Mliswa have decided to bury the hatchet. She wrote:

In the spirit of forgiveness, myself and Temba Mliswa have decided to forgive each other and co-parent in peace and let the young man experience love from both parents.

I have Bamnini [Setfree Mafukidze] to thank for counselling us. My son can’t wait to have a relationship with his dad.

Temba Mliswa is a good dad to his children and Tino is looking forward to getting his father’s love, lots of cuddles and FaceTime calls with his 19 siblings.

