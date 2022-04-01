Namibian Minister Bags 12th Degree

By A Correspondent- Namibian Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Peya Mushelenga, obtained his 12th academic degree on Wednesday when he graduated with a PhD in law from the University of the Western Cape, South Africa.

According to a statement issued by the South African university on Thursday, Mushelenga’s thesis, “Investigator-prosecutor collaboration: A framework for improving Namibia’s criminal justice process”, is the first of its kind in Namibia.

The thesis discusses the significance of inter-agency cooperation to determine a suitable model for that country. Said Mushelenga:

I grew up in a rural village called Oshigambo in northern Namibia, where I attended primary school, studying under trees during the day and by candlelight at night. Electricity came to my village only after independence.

The Namibian minister now has 12 university degrees under his belt including two PhDs.

The statement further said that during his recent doctoral studies, Mushelenga had to switch supervisors, but he overcame the challenge. He said:

I proceeded with a new supervisor. I further had other demanding responsibilities as a family man, pro-bono lecturer at the University of Namibia, Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister.

Against all odds, I remained determined to complete my studies. With God being gracious to me, I sailed through and completed my second PhD.

