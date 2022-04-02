Wanted Armed Robber Shot

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A robber who has been on the police’s most-wanted list was shot and killed last Thursday in Glen View 1, Harare where he was hiding at his girlfriend’s house.

Decide Rice (52) had been operating from South Africa and committing a spate of armed robberies across borders.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that after committing a spate of robberies, he would flee to South Africa.

He said detectives recently received information that Rice was hiding at his girlfriend’s house in Glen View 1 and they reacted. Nyathi said:

The detectives cordoned off the house and after being confronted, he attacked them resulting in warning shots being fired.

He was shot on both legs and right upper arm.

Rice was pronounced dead on admission to a city hospital.

Police searched his girlfriend’s house and discovered detonators that are believed to have been used to blast safes.

According to the police, Rice:

a). had over 12 cases of armed robbery committed since 2017.

b). had escaped several shoot-outs with the police.

Recently, police declared war on armed robbers following an increase in violent crimes countrywide.-statemedia

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...