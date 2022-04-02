ZRP Investigates Robbery Case In Mutoko

By A Correspondent- Daring robbers attacked Redan Petroleum employees in Mutoko and threatened to shoot them and stole over US$16OOO cash.

This was revealed by the ZRP in a tweet where they said:

The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred on 01/04/22 at about 2030 hours, in Mutoko where five unknown suspects who were armed with three unidentified pistols, a shotgun and a machete, attacked seven Redan Petroleum employees at a house in Low Density, Mutoko.

The suspects tied the complainants with a rope and threatened to kill them while demanding cash. They stole eight cellphones, a canon camera and US$105 cash, before force marching one of the complainants to Redan Petroleum offices where they stole US$16 000 cash.

