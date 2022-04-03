Mliswa Quashes Susan Mutami Truce Claims

By Jane Mlambo| Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has dismissed baby mama Susan Mutami’s claims that they have settled their dispute and are now ready for dual parenting of their son.

Mutami had taken to Twitter to announce that one Setfree Mafukidze had helped in solving her dispute with Mliswa.

“In the spirit of forgiveness, myself and Temba Mliswa have decided to forgive each other and co-parent in peace and let the young man experience love from both parents. I have Bamnini @cdesetfree to thank for counseling us,” said Mutami.

But Mliswa has refuted Mutami’s claims saying he has not spoken to her and any process to get the child into his family would start with DNA tests.

“I want to make this clear. Despite the new position being shown by @susan_mutami I would like to make it clear that I have not had any communication with her. She has indeed tried to use the legal route, @cdesetfree and others but my position has always been clear.

“I come from a family centred on traditional values and will not deal with the issues relating to my kids on social media. Susan said a lot about my mother who has never been on social media. She was taken aback how her benevolence in giving a chicken had been abused.

“Secondly Susan also attacked my sister, Mary who potentially could have been vatete vake. I didn’t respond to all these issues. She accused me of seeking to kill the President’s son& being involved in the Bulawayo bombing. So she has a lot of issues that she raised,” said Mliswa.

