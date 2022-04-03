ZimEye
His Excellency, President @edmnangagwa has gone to Mozambique for a three-day State visit . The visit is intended to upgrade relations between the two countries from a Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation to a Bi-National Commission (BNC). pic.twitter.com/NgbiJisEhq— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) April 3, 2022
His Excellency, President @edmnangagwa has gone to Mozambique for a three-day State visit . The visit is intended to upgrade relations between the two countries from a Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation to a Bi-National Commission (BNC). pic.twitter.com/NgbiJisEhq