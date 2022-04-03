Water Shortage Haunts Chipinge District Hospital

By A Correspondent- Chipinge District Hospital is experiencing a severe water shortage, raising fears of an imminent outbreak of diarrheal diseases at the health institution.

The water crisis at Chipinge District’s referral hospital has been caused by the constant breakdowns of the water reticulation system, worsened by a breakdown of one of the main water pumps.

The hospital and staff residents are supplied by one borehole and this has forced admitted patients’ relatives to bring them water for use.

A hospital staff member who declined to be named in the report told The Manica Post that the hospital’s system needs a complete overhaul to end the perennial water challenges. Said the worker:

The hospital’s water system needs a complete overhaul. We are struggling to get adequate water supplies at the hospital, mainly because of the ageing pipes which need a complete overhaul.

When we engaged the council, they told us that their role is to supply water to the main pipe and the water reticulation at the hospital is done by the Department of Public Works.

Assistant District Development Coordinator, Teddius Beto confirmed the water situation at the hospital and pleaded with stakeholders to help. Said Beto:

The hospital has been facing water challenges for a while and the situation is bad. We have been engaging all responsible departments to come on board and the situation has improved, although water is still in short supply.

We are appealing to various stakeholders to come on board and assist through water trucking, as well as the replacement of the hospital’s water pumps.

