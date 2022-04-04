Mwonzora Faces Coup

Spread the love

By- MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora is reportedly facing a revolt from senior party members who blame him for the party’s poor performance in the 26 March by-elections.

The MDC-T, which contested the polls as the MDC Alliance, failed to win a single seat in all the contested Parliamentary and Local Government seats.

MDC-T party officials are now accusing Mwonzora of lacking strategy by, among other things, openly associating with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling ZANU PF party.

The Standard reported a source as saying party bigwigs openly expressed their displeasure with Mwonzora’s leadership during a national council meeting that was held on Friday. Said the source:

Members were calling for a change of strategy to gain momentum, but the strategy is centred on the leadership.

Clearly, Mwonzora has lost ground. He can still claim to be the leader but the national council was a true reflection of how the party members felt about him. They have lost confidence in his leadership.

Reports suggest some senior party members are considering defecting to Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Mwonzora recently suspended MDC-T Harare provincial chairperson Zivanai Mhetu after he blamed him for his loss in Epworth in the by-elections.

Speaking to The Standard, Mhetu, who was on Friday blocked from entering Harvest House to attend the national council meeting chaired by Mwonzora, said:

I wanted to tell Mwonzora to step down as the party leader. Since the party was formed in 1999 we have never failed so dismally in elections.

Being the president means you are the chief executive officer of the party and so for us failing to win a single seat, we attribute it to the incompetent leader.

I can clearly state that Mwonzora is dining with ZANU PF.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...