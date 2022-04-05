Exposing Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Hypocrisy

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s so called new dispensation is worse than the Robert Mugabe area.

This was said by Citizens’ Coalition For Change following a report released by the Auditor General’s office on rampant looting of State resources.

CCC has condemned the carefree looting of resources by Mr Mnangagwa’s administration.

See CCC report below:

The AG report further reveals that assets comprising 30 motor vehicles worth ZW$117 042 902 that were purchased by three ministries in 2020 had not been delivered by September 2021.

We need new leaders in 2023.

AG further voices grave concern over government revenue collection given that some ministries and commissions failed to submit their revenue returns indicating how much they collected during the year under review.

We need new leaders, #RegisterToVoteZW

Treasury also made a foreign direct payment of US$1 688 376 on behalf of the Public Service Commission, which was however only aware of US$1 658 586, giving a variance of US$29 787.

Your vote in 2023 will stop corruption in Zimbabwe.

A foreign direct payment of U$15 044 768 on behalf of the Energy ministry was made without its knowledge. Treasury made a foreign payment of US$12 345 758 on behalf of the Ministry of Defence without its knowledge.

Register to vote, vote & defend your vote in 2023.

Treasury made a foreign direct payment of US$155 703 721 on behalf of the Ministry of Mines, but the ministry was only aware of US$486 501, giving a variance of US$151 217 220.

Corruption is killing us, let’s all participate in the electoral processes #RegisterToVoteZW

