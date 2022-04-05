Top MDC-T Leader Walks Away From Mwonzora

By A Correspondent| The Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T appears to be on a free-fall after the Harare provincial spokesperson and losing candidate for Kambuzuma parliamentary elections, Fungai Chiposi quit the movement following his fallout with the leadership.

This follows Chiposi’s interview in which he clearly stated that his by-elections loss was down to the leadership of the party which was rejected by voters.

His views landed him in deep trouble as he was barred from entering the party headquarters for the National Council meeting on Friday last week.

Chiposi later confirmed that he had been ejected from all party WhatsApp groups though the movement had not communicated its decision on him.

He has since walked away from the movement saying he accepts the decision of the party to expel him.

“I however accept the decision of the MDC-T to expel me from the party, as expressed in those actions and am therefore nolonger a member of the MDC-T,” said Chiposi.

