INSIDE ZIMBABWE’S PARLIAMENT: Our MPs have been blocked from accessing Parliament because of what the Speaker calls “banning of yellow ties.” We unequivocally reject this illegal and unconstitutional act. Nothing will stop our MPs from holding the Executive to account. pic.twitter.com/3TW3GMtrY5— Gift Ostallos Siziba (@Cde_Ostallos) April 6, 2022
