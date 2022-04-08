Missing Filabusi High School Teacher Found Dead

Credence Ncube

By A Correspondent- A Filabusi High School teacher who went missing on 1 April this year was found dead on 7 April, with his body in an advanced state of decomposition.

The teacher, Creedence Ncube (41), was driving a Mazda Demio car which is still missing.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Matabeleland South Province, Inspector Loveness Mangena, confirmed the development. She said:

I can confirm that we recorded a suspected murder case where Creedence Ncube’s body was found in an advanced state of decomposition at Hayhill plot in Filabusi.

Ncube left his home on 1 April driving a Mazda Demio going to the business centre.

He didn’t return home and his family filed a missing person’s report at Filabusi Police Station on 3 April.

His remains were found on 7 April in an advanced state of decomposition while the vehicle he was using hasn’t been recovered.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of his death but we suspect foul play.

We appeal to members of the public with information that could assist in the investigations and recovery of his car to contact the police.-statemedia

