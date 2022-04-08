OK Grand Challenge Returns, Goes Digital

April marks the re-imagined OK Grand Challenge promotion for 2022 in OK stores nationwide.

This promotion has evolved to become a Zimbabwean asset that every shopper looks forward to annually and it’s promising to be bigger and better this year.

The last edition of the OK Grand Challenge Promotion held in 2021 was the first totally digital edition without any physical entry coupons as the retail giant embraced the digital era expedited by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as technological advancements.

The 2022 edition has more than 40 participating suppliers hence OK customers will be treated to great savings and massive discounts throughout the promotional period which kicks off on 8 April 2022.

“We are excited to launch the 2022 OK Grand Challenge. The theme for this year is ‘Race 2 Happiness’ (#Race2Happiness) which is a direct link between the iconic horse race and our re-imagined vision. We aim to create theatres of happiness, by planting smiles on our customers, suppliers, shareholders, employees, and ultimately the communities we operate in”, says Max Karombo, CEO of OK Zimbabwe.

The promotion will run from April until June 2022 in all OK stores nationwide. This year, the entry mechanics for the promotion have been re-imagined to make it easier for the regular shopper to register and enter into the “Race 2 Happiness” OK Grand Challenge promotion.Customers will be required to fully register by providing their name, mobile number, and ID number.

To make the process simpler for customers, the retail giant has various registration channels namely, Instore, Whatsapp, its OKGC website, and the promotion Mobile Application. For one to qualify for any of the draws they have to be fully registered.

Customers have multiple chances of winning a car in any of the draws: Weekly, Supplier, Shop Easy and the Grand Draw. There are 43 Nissan NP200’s up for grabs and a Ford Ranger to top it all up.

All shoppers are urged to be fully registered into the Shop Easy Club which means automatic entry for the Weekly, Supplier, Shop Easy and Grand Draw Prize. One purchase can give a customer a chance to win in any or all of these four draws.

Prizes include weekly grocery vouchers as well as Nissan NP200s plus the Grand Prize of a Ford Ranger. The Grand Finale will be at the MTC Borrowdale Race Course on 4 June 2022 where the lucky vehicle winners will be announced.

“We are extremely grateful to our customers and suppliers for believing in us and for making this year’s edition possible. A big thank you to thousands of customers who walk through the doors of our stores every single day. The 2022 OK Grand Challenge is here and we urge everyone to visit our stores and experience for themselves the great savings at hand,” Max Karombo said in closing.

