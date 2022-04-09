SA Government Accuses Zimbas Of Killing South Africans

Spread the love

By- South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Police Minister Bheki Cele have accused Zimbabweans of killing South Africans.

The two ministers said this Friday while answering questions from journalists on the sidelines of a public address by the two in Diepsloot, Johannesburg.

This followed the death of Elvis Nyathi, a Zimbabwean national who was brutally murdered by a vigilante group in that area on Wednesday.

Motsoaledi and a visibly angry Cele were in Diepsloot where they held an hours-long meeting with community leaders before addressing residents over the high crime rate in the area.

The two ministers said that South Africa is not targetting foreign nationals but all criminals regardless of their nationalities.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...